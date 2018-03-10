Garden Club Tea announced

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Harvey Cotten, noted garden writer, designer and horticultural consultant, will be the special guest speaker at Chipley Garden Club’s 2018 English Tea on Saturday, April 21st. The John Wesley Building at 1st United Methodist Church of Chipley will be turned into an English Tea Room serving a traditional English tea with all the trimmings at Noon. Before the tea, Mr. Cotten will speak on “Easy Gardening” at 10:30AM.

After 22 years with the Huntsville Botanical Garden, Cotten most recently served the Botanical Garden as vice president and chief horticulturist. He retired in 2014 but continues to present workshops for the Botanical Garden, Master Gardener Associations, Garden Clubs and other botanical gardens and arboreta while lecturing across the southeast on various garden topics. Before coming on staff at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, he was general manager of Monmouth Plantation in Natchez, Miss., and co-owner of Chase Nursery Co. in Huntsville.

Cotten is active in the Green Industry and is the Past President of Alabama Invasive Plant Council, Horticultural Research Institute, and Alabama Nursery & Landscape Association where he is still serving as Director Emeritus. Cotten co-authored the popular book “Easy Gardens for the South” which was published in 2009.

Seating for the event is limited and tickets are available by reservation only. Tickets are priced at $15 each. Please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0546 for tickets, directions and/or further information.