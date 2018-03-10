Sharon Shawley Day, age 61 of Graceville, FL passed from this life on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at her home. She was born on March 25, 1956 in Chipley, FL to the late Dean Shawley and Estelle (Cullifer) Shawley.

Sharon is preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Land and one granddaughter, Gillian.

Survivors include, her husband, Frank Day of Graceville, FL, one son, Caden George of Graceville, FL, three daughters, Katie Strickland and husband Jake of Chipley, FL, April Williams of Chipley, FL, Summer Guettler and husband Justin of Chipley, FL, one brother, Jimmy Lee, one sister, Charlote Skipper and husband Mike of Dothan, AL, six grandchildren, Nathan, Karson, Athan, Davis, Collin, Levi and her special friend Rena Pettis.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Shelly Chandler officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A private family interment will be held at New Orange Baptist Cemetery following the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.=

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.