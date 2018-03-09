Wildflowers

by Eleanor Dietrich, Panhandle Wildflower Alliance

If you drive through a pine flatwoods, like state road 65 through the Apalachicola National Forest, in the early spring you will see many low growing shrubs on the roadsides, covered with bright yellow flowers. If you pull onto a side road and go look at this flower more closely, you will see it has four petals and many stamens on branches covered with many small leaves. This is the Flatwoods St. Johnswort (Hypericum microsepalum). There are many different species of St. Johnswort growing in Florida, and most of them will have four or five bright yellow petals and many stamens.