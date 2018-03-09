Open auditions announced for “The Hallelujah Girls”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for The Hallelujah Girls on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. The Hallelujah Girls will be directed by Tina Goodman and take the stage June 1-3. Two males and six females are needed to fill various rolls in this production. The audition age minimum for this production is 16. Audition packets are available now online at the playhouse website (www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com). No acting experience is necessary to audition!

Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gather every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!”

To inquire about a certain role or any other question pertaining to the production, please email Director, Tina Goodman using the link on www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. To inquire about volunteering or with other questions, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 638-9113.