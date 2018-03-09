FDOT suspends construction along Spring Break routes

To facilitate traffic for the thousands of travelers who converge on the state of Florida for spring break, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Three office is suspending highway construction projects on major roadways along spring break routes across Northwest Florida. There will be no work on state roads requiring lane closures from Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 25. All major roads will be open to normal traffic.

Although no construction closures are scheduled over spring break, existing work zones will remain in effect. Motorists are reminded to use caution as construction workers, reduced speed limits, equipment and temporary traffic configurations may remain in place.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra travel time and to use extra caution in existing work zones along state highways. Drivers are urged to make sure they buckle up, along with their passengers. FDOT and other safety agencies also ask drivers to obey speed limits, get adequate rest before traveling, avoid distractions and never drink and drive.

Drivers also are urged to be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to accidents, disabled vehicles or other events. Motorists should be alert to changing weather conditions while traveling.

Travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones, landlines, and online at www.FL511.com to receive updates on travel in the area.