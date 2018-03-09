Chipola College news

CHIPOLA’S ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ PLAYS TO SOLD OUT CROWD

The Chipola College Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” was presented to more than 3,000 guests, March 1-4. Visit Chipola at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.

YOUNG IRELANDERS TO PERFORM AT CHIPOLA MARCH 13

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series presents The Young Irelanders, Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

The Young Irelanders is comprised of eight sensational performers who have Irish traditional music, song and dance running through their veins. Between them, they have performed for many heads of state, Presidents of Ireland, US Presidents, the Queen of England, the President of China, Prince Albert of Monaco, Empress Michiko of Japan and more. They also have performed at Radio City Music Hall.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Ireland’s traditions of music, song and dance in the hands of some of the world’s most talented young performers. More atwww.theyoungirelanders.com.

Tickets—$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

For more information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

WWII EXHIBIT COMING TO CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College and Florida State University’s The Institute on World War II and the Human Experience are hosting a collaborative exhibit, “Artistic Expression through Conflict: The Use of Art in World War II.” The exhibit will open Tuesday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chipola Center for the Arts. The opening is in conjunction with the Chipola Artist Series event: The Young Irelanders at 7 p.m.

The free exhibit will include a short lecture by Dr. Kurt Piehler in the Experimental Theatre and a reception in the Art Gallery sponsored by Chipola College.

“Artistic Expression through Conflict: The Use of Art in World War II” focuses on the many artistic methods individuals used to tackle the circumstances of war. Contributors to this exhibit experienced the war on all fronts and likewise used all forms of art to document those experiences. Unlike letters and photographs, this art was not subject to the same censorship. These forms of art are significant then as they illustrate the complex and authentic emotions of the individual. While this exhibit is open to the general public, it will especially attract those interested in art and history.

American soldiers, foreign soldiers, and civilians created the items on display. The exhibit features items created by Peter Sanfilippo, Rolande Faucon, Mildred Shearer, USO performer Marguerite Jackson Fischer, and other notable artists. All of the artifacts were donated by their creators to the Institute on World War II and the Human Experience at FSU.

Founded in 1997, the Institute on World War II and the Human Experience strives to preserve the photographs, letters, and artifacts of service members and their families. Since its founding, the institute has enabled thousands of veterans to preserve their legacies of service. Collections of primary resources total almost 7,000, and with the help of students and members of the Florida State community, the institute will continue to pursue its goal of promoting the study of the Second World War.

Individuals wishing to remain after the exhibit opening and attend the Artist Series event: The Young Irelanders will need to purchase a ticket at the Chipola Box Office. Contact the Box Office at 718-2420 or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice

The exhibit will be open weekdays March 13-April 18. The exhibit will temporarily close during Spring Break, March 19-23. Daily hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-Noon. Admission is free.

CHIPOLA TO HOST TRANSFER DAY, MARCH 14

MARIANNA—Chipola Student Support Services (SSS) will host the annual College Transfer Day Wednesday, March 14, from 8:45 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Social Sciences building.

The event will be moved to the Cafeteria for inclement weather. Chipola students will be able to meet with university recruiters from 15 regional universities across the Southeast to explore transfer admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.

Chipola faculty are encouraged to bring their students to meet with university representatives.

AUDITIONS FOR CHIPOLA’S ‘THE CAT IN THE HAT’ APRIL 3

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will hold open auditions for “The Cat in the Hat LIVE!,” Tuesday, April 3, at 5 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up.

Everyone’s favorite cat comes to life in this theatrical adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic. From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure… but what will Mum find when she gets home…?

For more information, like Chipola Theatre on Facebook, contact Charles Sirmon, Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

TYNDALL HELPS CHIPOLA

Tyndall Federal Credit Union established a Public Service Scholarship at Chipola College with a $5,000 donation for a total of $15,000 over three years. The scholarship is intended to help students enrolled in the college’s Law Enforcement, Corrections and Firefighting programs.

CHIPOLA SSS VISITS FSU

Students in Chipola College’s Student Support Services (SSS) program recently attended the Florida State University vs. Boston College basketball game in Tallahassee. Students helped rally local Washington County graduate, Trent Forrest and the Seminoles to a victory. A brief tour of FSU followed the game. SSS will host College Transfer Day Wednesday, March 14 from 8:45 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Social Sciences building. Representatives from 14 regional universities will be on campus to meet with students to discuss transfer requirements. SSS is a TRiO program funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist first generation and students with varying social-economic classifications succeed in college. Students interested in the program should call 850-718-2417 or visitwww.chipola.edu/SSS.

CIPRIANI IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Penelope Cipriani has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for March. Cipriani serves as an Assistant Professor in Mathematics and Natural Sciences and has worked at the college since 2016.

FIRST COMMERCE TALKS FINANCE AT CHIPOLA

The Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department hosted a recent Financial Literacy Seminar. Chuck Hudson, Jackson County Executive of First Commerce Credit Union, discussed identity theft protection, budgeting and other personal finance topics.

CHIPOLA INDIANS IN SEMI-FINALS OF STATE TOURNAMENT

MARIANNA—The Chipola Indians beat Eastern Florida State 77-63 in the opening round of the FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII Men’s Basketball Tournament March 7 in Ocala.

The win moves Chipola to the semi-finals to take on St. Petersburg on Friday, March 9, at 3 p.m. (EST) The single elimination tournament concludes with the championship, Saturday, March 10, at 5 p.m. (EST).

Deep South Sports will Broadcast Chipola’s tournament games on WJAQ – 100.9 in Marianna. Games are also webcast through the FCSAA YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4ZLsoE41xmeAZbJbDZnug/featured

Brandon Mahan led the Indians with 26 points in the win over Eastern on Wednesday. Deric Patton scored 18. Keishawn Brewton scored 14. Shamarkus Kennedy had 9 blocks on the night.

Chipola head coach Bret Campbell said, “Our guys stepped up tonight and showed a lot of heart.” Chipola avenged a 102-64 loss to Eastern FL State on Dec. 10. During the broadcast, announcers referred to the Indians as the “magnificent seven,” as only seven players dressed out for the game. Starting point guard TJ Howard returns for contest with St. Pete after serving a one-game suspension for a double-technical foul on Feb. 24.

The Indians are representing the Panhandle Conference as the second place team. If Chipola makes it to the championship, they could face conference foe Northwest Florida State. The Indians have beaten Northwest once in the teams’ three regular season meetings, including a 98-91 win on Feb. 17.

Six Chipola players were named to Panhandle All-Conference: First Team—Brandon Mahan (Freshman of the Year), Shamarkus Kennedy and TJ Howard; Second Team—Yuat Alok, Keishawn Brewton and CJ Williamson.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL TO OPEN CONFERENCE PLAY

MARIANNA—The top-ranked Chipola College Softball team (24-0) opens conference play March 13 at Northwest Florida State before returning home to host Pensacola, March 17 at 1 and 3 p.m.

The Lady Indians are ranked number one in both the state FCSAA Poll and the national NJCAA poll. Three outstanding pitchers lead Chipola, including Krystal Goodman (9-0), who has signed with Alabama. Morgan Goree (10-0) and Amy Woodam (4-0) also are out to perfect starts.

Chipola tuned up for the conference schedule by playing eight different Division 1 teams in the pre-conference season including Auburn, Mississippi State, Jacksonville University, Ole Miss, the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida and LSU.

The Lady Indians finished the 2016-17 season with a 59-9 record and aPanhandle Conference title. Chipola was the third-ranked team in the National Poll for much of the season. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the State FCSAA Tournament. The runner-up finish at state earned them a berth to the 2017 NJCAA National Tournament.

Chipola won the NJCAA National Championship in 2015 and 2007. Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year for the five times in 12 years, and she also picked up her 500th win in 2016. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL WINS CONFERENCE OPENER

MARIANNA—The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (15-6) scored a 9-1 win over Tallahassee in their conference opener on March 7.

Jared Howell was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. Francisco Urbaez and Morgan McCullough both went 2 for 4. Andrew Grogan (4-0) earned the win for Chipola with 5 strikeouts and one earned run in 7 innings.

Chipola was scheduled to host Tallahassee again on Thursday, March 8.

The Indians hit the road for games at Tallahassee March 10, at Chattahoochee Valley, March 13, and at Broward, March 16-17. Chipola plays at Pensacola, March 20 and 22, before returning home to host Pensacola in a March 24 double-header at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Chipola had to largely start over with its lineup after seven hitters from last year’s state and national championship team departed. Catcher Max Guzman (.377-16-57) and outfielder Edmond Americaan (.364 with 12 stolen bases) are the only two starters back in the lineup. RHP Andrew Grogan (1-0, 3.82 with 38 strikeouts in 38 innings) is the only returning starting pitcher. Coach Jeff Johnson had a great recruiting class, picking up C/1B Alex Webb, INF Morgan McCullough, C Austin Bates and RHPs Trevor Holloway and Weston Bizzle.

