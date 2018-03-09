Bridge maintenance scheduled in Holmes County

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform bridge maintenance activities.

State Road (S.R.) 2 Bridge Maintenance over Wrights Creek – Traffic will be reduced to one lane over Wrights Creek, 2.5 miles east of S.R. 79, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 12 as crew’s repair bridge joints.

U.S. 90 Bridge Inspection over Choctawhatchee River – Monday, March 19 traffic will be reduced to one lane across the Choctawhatchee River Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform a routine inspection.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.