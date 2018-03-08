Owens obit

Jeffrey A. Owens, age 58 of Bonifay, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 6, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Jeff was born on July 6, 1960 in Orlando, Florida to Ernest and Ruth (Higgins) Owens. He had lived in the Florida panhandle since 1985, coming from Apopka, Florida. He spent his life in the outdoors as a farmer. He attended Grace Assembly of God, as well as, Faith Covenant Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Owens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Christine “Chris” Owens of Bonifay, Florida; mother: Ruth Owens of Apopka, Florida; daughter: Kim Gilbert and husband Ben III of Chipley, Florida; brother: Mike Owens and wife Carrie of Orlando, Florida; sister: Tammy Owens of Apopka, Florida; two grandchildren: Clarissa Gilbert and Chloe Gilbert.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Monday, March 12, 2018 at Faith Covenant Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Cloys Joiner and Rev. Jerry Sapp officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11A.M. Monday, March 12, 2018 at Faith Covenant Church.