Chipley High School Project Graduation is taking orders for a Boston butt fundraiser, now until March 26. Price is $25, and all orders will need to be picked up on Saturday, March 31, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the One South Bank. If you would like to order one, contact any Chipley High School senior, or call (850) 258-1580.

