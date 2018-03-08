CHS boys basketball

The Chipley High School Boys Basketball Team along with its coaches would like to thank all its fans for supporting the Tigers. The CHS Tigers would like to send a special thanks to the following for helping the team make it to Lakeland:

Panhandle Watermelon Festival

Badcock Furniture of Chipley

Sight and Sound

Metric Engineering

One South Bank

Tyndall Credit Union

Griffin Construction

Community South Credit Union

Chipley Fire Department

Hungry Howies

Chipley Tiger 100 Club

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kreis

Jesse and Alice Sasser

Tyler Porter

Griff Godfrey

Mike Suggs

Jason Gavaller

April Williams

Angie Anderson

Charles Kent

Clifford L. Knauer

Matt MacDonald

Rick Brannon