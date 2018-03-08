CHS boys basketball

The Chipley High School Boys Basketball Team along with its coaches would like to thank all its fans for supporting the Tigers. The CHS Tigers would like to send a special thanks to the following for helping the team make it to Lakeland:
Panhandle Watermelon Festival
Badcock Furniture of Chipley
Sight and Sound
Metric Engineering
One South Bank
Tyndall Credit Union
Griffin Construction
Community South Credit Union
Chipley Fire Department
Hungry Howies
Chipley Tiger 100 Club
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kreis
Jesse and Alice Sasser
Tyler Porter
Griff Godfrey
Mike Suggs
Jason Gavaller
April Williams
Angie Anderson
Charles Kent
Clifford L. Knauer
Matt MacDonald
Rick Brannon