BCF offers etiquette classes for students

During the spring semester, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville prepare for the annual formal event, “An Evening of Class” hosted by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM). In order to attend the formal dinner, students attend two etiquette classes that outline foundational etiquette concepts necessary for formal, business, and black-tie optional events.

This year’s etiquette courses held in the Mills Center include topics on general manners, courtesy, formal dress and attire, and protocol during a casual or formal dinner. Students who are unable to attend one or both of the classes may make up the missed session(s) by viewing a video of the class in its entirety on the college website. The formal “Evening of Class” will be held this year on April 26, at 6:00 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.

The featured speaker for this year’s formal event will be Next Generation Ministries Lead Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention and backup quarterback of the 1996 National Champion Gators football team Billy Young. Young has more than twelve years of experience in student ministry with the local church and is passionate about seeing students surrender to Jesus’ plan for their lives, mentoring next generation ministry leaders, and preaching the Gospel. He holds Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Florida, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

For more information on “An Evening of Class” or other special events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.