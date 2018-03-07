VHS students to travel to New York City

Few experiences complement the lessons learned in the classroom like travel. It exposes students to new ideas, broadens their perspective, and in the case of live theatre, make the concepts come ALIVE!

As students across Washington County prepare for a long-awaited Spring Break scheduled for March 19-23, students in Kevin Russell’s Theatre Performance classes will travel to New York for an in-depth look at a profession in the arts. “I am giving my theatre students an opportunity to go on an educational excursion to New York City to practice the craft of acting and visit some of New York’s most iconic places. I feel this will give them a better understanding of the theatre world as well as give them insight into the acting profession” states Russell.

The students will attend two Broadway productions as well as engage in a one-to-one talkback with the cast of one of those productions. While in the city, students will stroll the Brooklyn Bridge, enjoy the scenery of Central Park, partake of an authentic Italian meal at Grotta Azzurra, and tour the historic New Amsterdam Theatre, known as the crown jewel of New York and former home of the famous Florenz Ziegfeld and his Ziegfeld Follies. The students will also visit the 9/11 memorial and museum to gain a better understanding of the events that took place on that terrible day in American History.

All scheduled activities and free time will be chaperoned by teachers and faculty from Vernon High School as well as a full-time tour director from Educational Travel Adventures. Although the main focus of the trip is educational, there will also be plenty of room for healthy fun and personal exploration.

Russell took his first group of Vernon High School students to New York in 2014 and now takes a group every other year. “This trip has helped to not only fostered the love of theatre among my students but also provides an opportunity of a lifetime for many of my students. The look on their faces as they enter the city for the first time is one of the highlights of my career in education” stated Russell.

The Vernon High School Theatre Department is currently in rehearsal for “James and the Giant Peach” which will take the VHS on April 26 & 27, 2018.

For more information on the Vernon High School Theatre Department, please email Kevin Russell, Director of Theatre, at kevin.russell@wcsdshools.com or vhstheatre@gmail,com.