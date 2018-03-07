Smith obit

Aaron Winford Smith, 29, of Marianna died Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Aaron was born March 1, 1989 in Gastonia, NC to Chuck and Cindy Smith. He moved to Marianna in 1995 where he was in the class of 2007 at Marianna High School and later enrolled in Alabama Aviation Technical College in Ozark, AL. He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marianna. Aaron moved to Pensacola in 2016, where he was employed for the past couple of years with English Construction Company and attended Liberty Church. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, and boating on the Chipola River.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, June and Jimmie Sue Sims and Albert W. Smith, Jr. Aaron is survived by his loving parents, Chuck and Cindy Smith of Marianna; sister, Taylor Smith of Seattle, Washington and grandparents, Dorcus Bamburg and Mabel E. Smith.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with Father David Green officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pensacola Teen Challenge at 8600 U.S. 98, Pensacola, FL, 32506 or St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marianna at 4362 Lafayette St. Marianna, FL 32446.