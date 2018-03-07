Pettus obit

Glenda Louise Pettus, age 63 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 5, 2018.

Glenda was born on August 1, 1954 in DeFuniak Springs, FL to the late Mitchell and Thelma Harcus of Vernon FL.

In addition to her parents Glenda was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Perea.

Glenda is survived by her son, Kenneth Hall of Chipley, FL, daughter, Teresa Perea of Chipley, FL, daughter, Marsha Curtis of Atlanta, GA, brother, Gene Hand of Wausau, FL, brother, Eddie Harcus of Bonifay, FL, sister, Janice French of Bonifay, FL, sister, Margaret Houpt of Vernon, FL, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 09, 2018 at Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church, 3753 Bunyon Dr., Chipley.