FPTC graduate achieves excellence

Kensi Thomas, SkillsUSA officer and 2017 graduate from Florida Panhandle Technical College Medical Coding Program, achieved her certification in Coding and Billing, as well as the AHIMA CCA certification, and was recently hired by Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

“We are proud of Kensi, who juggled children and battled illness, but fought hard and prevailed, finishing Medical Coding/Billing in exemplary fashion,” said FPTC instructor Robbin Wells. “One of over 35 degree and certification programs offered at the college, the Medical Coding/Billing field is not for everyone, but is a great paying job and there is a need for certified coders.”

“We are proud of the accomplishments of Kensi and all our students,” echoed FPTC Director Martha Compton. “We have many options, all of which successfully put people into our workforce every day here at Florida Panhandle Technical College, and we are happy to say that we are a part of the solution.”

Financial aid is available for many of the programs at FPTC. For more information, stop by Student Services, call 638-1180 ext. 317, or visit www.fptc.edu.