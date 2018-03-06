Wranik obit

John Albert Wranik, age 84, of Chipley, Florida, passed away Wednesday. February 14, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family members.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 22, 1933 to the late Paul and Mary Wranik (Maria Prska Sieklik), John was the last of the first generation born in the USA. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. John spent many years working as a Technical Illustrator and Photographer. He found his “ Little Piece of Heaven” in Sunny Hills, where he has resided for the last 15 years.

Survivors include daughter, Lisa Bowman and son in law Ron Bowman of Slidell, LA, daughter, Nanette Woodward of Washington State, son, John (Wranik) Maschari of Denver, CO, and daughter, Frances Liley and son in law Lee Liley of Centennial, CO; grandchildren: Anna Maschari, Lana Liley, Christopher Wranik, Samantha Wranik and Nicole Wranik; great grandchildren: Shyla, Sophia, Jesse, Ashley, Steven; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Nancy Artino Wranik, wife and mother of his kids; son, Daniel Wranik; grandson, Justin Wranik; and granddaughter, Loni Liley.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Friends are welcome to join family at a celebration of life service that will be held on Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley.

The family wants to express a special thank you to all the “Earthly Angels” at Emerald Coast Hospice that “made our dad’s final days and passing a time filled with dignity and grace. God bless each one of you.”

