Hewett obit

Michael Allen Hewett, age 37 of Bonifay, passed from this life on March 2, 2018 at his home.

Michael was born on October 13, 1980 in Rockledge, Florida to Jason Taylor and Lisa Hewett. He worked in the construction industry and had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1996.

He was preceded in death by his father: Jason Taylor.

He is survived by his mother: Lisa Hewett of Bonifay, Florida; three sons: Cameron Hewett of Vernon, Florida, Tristan Hewett of Bonifay, Florida, Kasen Hewett of Bonifay, Florida; two sisters: Becky Sparks and husband Ryan of Bonifay, Florida, Lacey Taylor of Bonifay, Florida.

Funeral service will be held 6P.M. Friday, March 9, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.