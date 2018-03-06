Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council are proud to present the 3rd Annual Washington County Heritage Festival. Live music and over 75 demonstrators and crafters are just the beginning, all set to the backdrop of what has been called the most amazing geological feature in Florida.

You’ll see blacksmiths, flint knappers, Civil War reenactors, antique tractors, live alligators and much more. There will be many arts & crafts vendors with a variety of homemade crafts, artwork & jewelry for sale. There will be plenty of great food, entertainment and good, old-fashioned fun for the whole family.

Time:

April 6, 2018 10am to 2pm

April 7, 2018 9am to 4pm

Cost: $5 per vehicle

Check out www.floridastateparks.org/fallingwaters or call 638-6130 for more information.