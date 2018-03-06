BCF prepares for Preview Day

With Spring Preview Day just a few days away, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) are thrilled to begin making preparations and showcase the place that they call home. This well-attended biannual event is a fun, informational family affair designed to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and see if BCF could be where they choose to continue their education.

Registration is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) in the BCF Wellness Center, located right in the center of the campus. After registration and a brief welcome, several scholarships will be presented and prospective students and their families will have the chance to speak with faculty and staff, gather information about all of the degree programs and financial aid, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at their respective exhibit booths. Following the meet and greet time, guests will be given the opportunity to attend a class that corresponds with their desired educational paths or attend a financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics such as, familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

After the classroom visits and financial aid session, campus visitors will enjoy a special time of student led praise and worship in the R.G. Lee Chapel highlighting all of the musical groups on campus and giving them a preview of what the typical Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday chapel services are like for BCF students. During the special Preview Day chapel service, guests will also be able to hear the heart of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomes everyone and delivers the chapel message.

Following chapel, prospective students will enjoy lunch in the Deese Center, where students enjoy all of their delicious meals throughout the week, accompanied by a special performance by the BCF Jazz Band. After sharing a meal and enjoying the skillful sounds of the BCF Jazz Band, the Admissions Counselors will be available for tours of the prayer chapel, library, Writing Center, and computer lab, while BCF Resident Assistants (RA’s) will provide tours of the on-campus housing options.

Visitors attending Preview Day will get a glimpse into student life as they spectate a friendly game of basketball between the faculty/staff team and this semester’s BCF intramural basketball champions. Not only will there be a winner on the court, but there will also be a drawing for two $500 scholarships! In addition to the scholarship drawings, the $25 application fee will be waived for all prospective students who apply on Preview Day!

If you are looking for a college to prepare you to change the world, Preview Day is the perfect time to explore the idea that BCF is that place! To register for Preview Day or for more information, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.