BCF Lakeside Echo a resounding success

Students, staff, and faculty of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville gathered in the Wellness Center Thursday, February 22, for the Sixth Annual Lakeside Echo. Each year, students work with their resident assistants and dorm advisors to create a Broadway-style production utilizing team-building skills, competing against other dorms for the first place trophy. This year’s theme was “Top Theme Songs” with the skits and musical variations centered on popular theme songs.

There were six very unique performances by students in each of the dorms, complimented by the Master of Ceremonies Chair of the Theology Division Rich Elligson. Students spent weeks in preparation for the event as they selected and modified songs, created backdrops and costumes to fit their routines. At the conclusion, each dorm was judged on the pre-established criteria such as crowd involvement and staying true to the theme. The honored panel of judges included BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen, Missouri Mission Volunteers Lynn Gay and Shelba Knight, Professor David Hecht, and new English Professor Chris Dickinson.

The evening began with a warm welcome and prayer by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and a brief introduction from Elligson, followed by the exciting lineup of performers. As the panel of judges deliberated, Providence Road, a talented band of BCF students, led the audience in a time of praise and worship. Though all of the performances were exceptional, Napier Hall’s “Super Mario Brothers” took third place and Smith Hall’s “This is Not the Voice” tied for second place with the “Survivor: Seasoned,” presented by the combined team of Conrad and Courtyard. The team of Eastlake and Ogletree claimed the first place victory with their skit, “Friends through the Decades.” Outstanding performances also included Brackin-Chandler’s “The Freshest Princes” and Lakeside’s “The Adventures of John Williams.” According to the judges, all of the dorms were winners and it was truly a fun night of fellowship and laughter.

For more information about upcoming events and student life at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.