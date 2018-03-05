Steverson obit

Mrs. Eunice Murl Steverson, age 93, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 2, 2018 at her home. She was born May 6, 1924 in Graceville, Florida to the late James Matt Taylor and Lillie Mae Cook Taylor.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Steverson was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Alfred Steverson, Sr.; one brother, Cletus Taylor; one sister, Dorothy Watford; two granddaughters, Kim Tadlock Aycock and Sherry Lynn Griffin; two grandsons, David Wayne Griffin and Ronald Terry McNeal; one great-great-granddaughter, Maely White.

Mrs. Steverson is survived by two sons, Harvey A. Steverson, Jr. and wife Beth of Caryville, FL and Joe Mack Steverson and wife Sandy of Panama City, FL; four daughters, Frances Griffin and husband Bob of Bonifay, FL, Betty Tadlock and husband Charles of Bonifay, FL, Catherine McNeal and husband Gerome of Marianna, FL and Carolyn Crawford and husband Wilton of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Edith Hicks of Lakeland, FL; 12 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Rev. Michael Tadlock, Rev. Ike Steverson, Rev. Jerry Moore and Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends form 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.