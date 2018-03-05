Dobbs obit

Thomas Wayne Dobbs, age 54 of Wausau, passed from this life on February 28, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Thomas was born on November 21, 1963 in Mobile, Alabama to Bonnie Lee. He worked in the construction industry and loved spending time outdoors fishing. He enjoyed watching all sports including baseball and Alabama football. Those who knew him will recall that he was a very proud father who took joy in his family, especially his son.

Thomas is survived by his son, Hunter Dobbs of Wausau, Florida; his mother: Bonnie King of Wausau, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at God’s Vineyard Worship Center in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Allen English officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-3P.M. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at God’s Vineyard Worship Center.