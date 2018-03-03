Mt. Ararat to celebrate 126 years

Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their 126th anniversary on March 18. Guest speaker will be Rev. Glenn Williams from Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cusetta, GA.

Come and celebrate with us and have a glorious time giving praise and honor to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for his magnificent works. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Morning Service at 11. Lunch will be served immediately after the service.

Rev. H.G. McCollough is pastor of the church, which is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road in Chipley.