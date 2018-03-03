Holmes County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

State Road (S.R.) 81 Bridge Maintenance over Mill Creek – Traffic will be reduced to one lane over Mill Creek, just north of Interstate 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 as crews perform bridge maintenance.

S.R. 79 pavement testing from north of Joy Meadows Circle to south of 9th Avenue in Esto – There will be intermittent lane closures between Joy Meadows Circle and 9th Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 8 as crews perform pavement testing.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.