Healthy eating for Nutrition Month

The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties celebrates March as National Nutrition Month, which is sponsored annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year’s theme is: “Go Further with Food.” The campaign highlights the far-reaching benefits of making informed eating choices. Informed eating goes further than choosing the most nutritious options—eating choices can also conserve money, save time, and reduce food waste.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests following these tips to go further with food.

Include a variety of healthful foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis.

Consider the foods you have on hand before buying more at the store.

Buy only the amount that can be eaten or frozen within a few days and plan ways to use leftovers later in the week.

Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that’s right for you, as MyPlate encourages us to do.

Continue to use good food safety practices.

Find activities that you enjoy and be physically active most days of the week.

Realize the benefits of healthy eating by consulting with a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

To learn more about nutrition and National Nutrition Month, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website at: www.eatright.org.

Holmes and Washington Counties have Lifestyle Change Coaches that are providing Diabetes Prevention programs at no cost. This program focuses on physical activity and healthy eating. If you meet any of the following criteria please call the Department of Health-Holmes at 547-8500 or Washington 638-6240 to sign up for a group:

Age 18 years or older and overweight

Diagnosed with pre-diabetes and/or had gestational diabetes

Healthiest Weight Florida is a public-private collaboration bringing together state agencies, not-for-profit organizations, businesses and entire communities to help Florida’s children and adults make consistent, informed choices about healthy eating and active living. To learn more about how to be active and make nutritious food choices, visit www.healthiestweightflorida.com.

Florida’s WIC program is a federally funded nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children. WIC provides the following at no cost: healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, and referrals for health care and community services. Find out more at www.FloridaWIC.org.