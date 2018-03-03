The Washington County Community Traffic Safety Team meets every 3rd Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Washington County Annex. The meetings are held in the Board Room. The physical address is 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley. Public participation is welcome.

The mission of the Team is to reduce the number of fatalities, injuries and severity of injuries on city, county, and state highways in Washington County, by determining what traffic safety problems exist and how they can be reduced significantly through coordinated efforts of law enforcement, engineering, emergency services, education, and community involvement. For more information, please contact Traci Corbin at (850) 845-5062.