Ponce de Leon man arrested on drug, tampering with evidence charges

A Holmes County man attempted to throw out evidence during a traffic stop early Thursday morning and is now behind bars in Washington County on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1993 green Chevrolet truck near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Waits Ave.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, in plain view on the dash, he noticed a large knife. The driver, identified as James David McCullers, 29, of Ponce De Leon, FL, was then asked to exit the vehicle for the safety of the deputy. When asked if he was in possession of any other weapons, McCullers stated he had more knives in his pants pockets. As McCullers removed the knives from his pants pockets it was clear he was attempting to obstruct the view of the deputy while standing in the doorway of the vehicle.

After moving McCullers to the front of the patrol car to continue emptying his pockets, the deputy noticed a clear canister in the driver’s seat, which appeared to have white flaky residue inside. As McCullers was asked about it he immediately reached into the vehicle and attempted to grab the canister.

McCullers, while denying any knowledge of the container being in the seat he was sitting in, asked the deputy, “do you always look in the seats when you jump in the truck.”

Inside the canister was a substance that resembled the quality of methamphetamine that is commonly known as the ‘shake and bake’ method. The field test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and a full search of the vehicle was then performed by deputies.

During the search, a metal pipe and a digital scale, which also tested positive for methamphetamine were located inside the vehicle.

McCullers advised deputies the methamphetamine in the vehicle was not his but claimed ownership of the scale stating he used it to measure out his seasonings when cooking.

Reviewing the in-car camera, deputies observed McCullers tossing a bag into the grass as he stood in front of the patrol car. As deputies searched the area, where McCullers was standing, they located a cloth case that contained a blackened glass pipe and a cut straw.

McCullers was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.