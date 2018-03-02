Johnston obit

Heyward Lynn Johnston, 74, of Marianna, died February 26, 2018 at his residence.

Heyward was born in Coffee County, Alabama on November 4, 1943 to the late James & Mattie Johnston. He loved to go fishing, take trips to Biloxi, watch football, paint, and spend time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Wilmer and Mattie Pearl Johnston; one sister, Martha Brown and one granddaughter, Tess Noel Johnston.

He is survived by two sons, Ted “E” Johnston and Frederick Joe Johnston; two daughters, Cynthia Rivers Martinez and Sylvia Matthews (Bill); one brother, James Larry Johnston and three grandchildren, Hunter Jack Rivers, Wyatt Jesse Rivers, and Jeb Red Johnston.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.