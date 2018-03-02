FHP Participates in National Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) joins its law enforcement partners in the national Click It or Ticket campaign that runs through March 14. Day or night, individuals should buckle up, every time. Buckling up is critical in order to avoid unnecessary injuries and death.

“Wearing a seatbelt is the law, and department data shows that the consequence of not wearing a seatbelt is deadly,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “FHP is committed to raising awareness through educational campaigns that stress the importance of wearing a seatbelt to help ensure motorists Arrive Alive.”

In 2017, more than 600 people that chose not to wear their seat belt were killed in a vehicle crash. FHP reminds everyone that Florida law requires the use of seat belts by drivers, passengers in the front seat and all children under the age of 18 in a motor vehicle.

As you travel Florida roads whether to the state’s beautiful beaches or theme parks, the following tips will help you and your family arrive at your destination safely:

Buckle up, every time. A seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature. Set the example.

Drive sober. Don’t drink or use drugs and drive.

Make sure your rear-seat passengers are also buckled. They are more likely to injure themselves and other passengers in a crash, if not buckled up.

Obey all speed limits. Traffic congestion and construction zones may require driving more slowly.

Seat belts plus air bags provide the greatest protection for adults. However, air bags are not a substitute for seat belts.

Don’t drive distracted. Anything that takes your full attention off of the road, even for a second, could be deadly.