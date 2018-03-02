Chipola to host Transfer Day, March 14

Chipola Student Support Services (SSS) will host the annual College Transfer Day Wednesday, March 14, from 8:45 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Social Sciences building.

The event will be moved to the Cafeteria for inclement weather. Chipola students will be able to meet with university recruiters from 15 regional universities across the Southeast to explore transfer admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.

Chipola faculty are encouraged to bring their students to meet with university representatives.