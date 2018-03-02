Chipola math honorary inducts members

The Chipola chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, a national honorary mathematics club, recently held an initiation for new members.
Pictured are old and new members and sponsors, from left (front): Lana Wood, Citlali Gutierrez, Allie Ann McCord, Tanner Andress, Evan Haser, Kendall Guthrie, Savana Carter, Ann Marie Brown, (back) Jennifer Snowden, Katie Everett, Thomas Rudolph, Garrett McDaniel, Melany Sheldon, Hayden White, Daniel Tillman, Logan Weiler, Whitley Pettis, Bailey Singletary, Sawyer O’Bryan, and adviser, Joy Ree Ashmore. Not pictured are Kacy Lawson and Valerie Sims.
