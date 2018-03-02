Chipley to host District Concert Band Assessment

Chipley High School is the place to hear great music-making on March 8 and 9 as the music department hosts the annual Florida Bandmasters Association District 2 North Concert Band Music Performance Assessment. Twenty-four bands from 22 schools in the surrounding counties will be performing on stage at CHS.

The Music performance Assessment process is administered by the Florida Bandmasters Association as a learning and assessment tool to help our state’s band programs with professional feedback and evaluation. Many school districts have adopted the MPA as a major portion of band students’ Subject Area Exam. Each band’s performance on stage is evaluated in the areas of Performance Fundamentals, Technical Preparation, and Musical Effect by three state-certified adjudicators. Following the stage performance, each band moves to the Sightreading room where they are evaluated on their ability to perform a march and an overture that they have never seen before. The judges in each area rated each band’s performance on a 5-point scale ranging from “Superior” to “Poor”.

The event is free and open to the public. All performances will take place in the CHS Performing Arts Auditorium at the back of the school campus on Brickyard Road. For more information, contact the Chipley Band Office at 638-6100, ext. 525.

Thursday, March 8, 2018

10:00 AM Roulhac MS Concert Band

10:30 AM Walton MS Concert Band

11:00 AM North Bay Haven Charter Academy Band

11:30 AM Graceville Middle/High Band

1:00 PM Merritt Brown MS Band

1:30 PM Walton MS 8th Grade Concert Band

2:00 PM Roulhac MS Wind Ensemble

2:30 PM Marianna MS 8th Grade Band

3:15 PM Vernon HS Concert Band

4:00 PM Paxton School Concert Band

4:30 PM Cottondale HS Concert Band

5:00 PM Marianna High School Concert Band

5:30 PM Chipley HS Symphonic Band

Friday, March 9, 2018

10:00 AM Paxton School Intermediate Band

10:30 AM Bozeman MS Concert Band

11:00 AM Everitt MS Concert Band

11:30 AM Emerald Coast MS Symphonic Band

1:00 PM Jinks MS Emerald Band

1:30 PM Sneads HS Concert Band

2:00 PM Freeport HS Concert Band

2:30 PM Walton High School Symphonic Band

3:15 PM Holmes County HS Symphonic Band

3:45 PM Bozeman HS Symphonic Band

4:15 PM North Bay Haven Charter Academy