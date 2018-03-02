Chipley man arrested for forgery and fraud

Chipley Police responded to a local bank on February 28 in regards to a subject attempting to cash stolen checks.

An investigation found that Adam J. Roeglin, age 30, of Chipley, had been riding with the victim in this case. When the victim left the car, Roeglin removed a check from the victim’s check book, filled the check out, and entered the bank as the victim was exiting. Roeglin then attempted to cash the check, and while doing so, the victim entered the bank and reported the check stolen to the cashier. Roeglin was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Roeglin was charged with: forgery of a bank bill or note; and fraud – uttering of false bank bill, note, check, or draft. All charges are a felony of the third degree under Florida Statute.

“It is of the greatest importance that everyone protect personal information, to include social security numbers, checks, and credit card numbers to prevent the illegal use of your information in schemes to defraud or steal money,” stated Police Chief Thompson. “Never give information over the phone to unsolicited callers. If you experience or have calls that you suspect are scams please call the Chipley Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.”