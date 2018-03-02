Canning class announcements

Beginners Pressure Canning Class

Thursday, March 8, 6:00-9:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley.

Participants will learn the basics of pressure canning by canning vegetables. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Canner gauge testing also will be available – bring canner lid with gauge. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

Water Bath Canning Class

Tuesday, March 20, 6:00-9:00 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

Participants will learn the basics of safely preserving acid foods by using the water bath canner. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.