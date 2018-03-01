Steverson obit

Mr. William Rosevelt ‘Sonny’ Steverson, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 28, 2018 at his home. He was born November 24, 1933 in Bonifay, Florida to the late James Frank Steverson and Hettie French Steverson.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Steverson was preceded in death by three sisters, Cleo Hodge, Florence Jordan and Myrtice Sauls and one brother, James Frank Steverson.

Sonny was survived by his wife, Dorothy Steverson of Bonifay, FL; one son, Ray Brock and wife Keresa of Graceville, FL; four daughters, Pat Mixon and husband Doug of Westville, FL, Denise Jenkins of Bonifay, FL, Judy Mapel and husband Raymond of Bonifay, FL, Dianne VanDyke and husband Ron of Caryville, FL and Susan Steverson of Bonifay, FL; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 1, 2018, in the Steverson Cemetery with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.