Special meeting of BOCC

A special meeting has been called for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners for Friday, March 2, at 9 a.m. The topic of the meeting will be School Resource Officers. This meeting will be held in the Board Room at the County Annex, 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.

The safety of our children is a top priority for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, and they have teamed with Sheriff Kevin Crews and his staff at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to proactively work to keep our children safe.

This meeting is open to the public, and all Washington County residents are invited to attend.

If you have questions or comments, please contact the County Commissioners Office at 850-638-6200 during normal business hours.