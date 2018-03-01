Wausau meetings

A Citizen’s Advisory Task Force meeting will be held March 8 at 5 p.m. at Wausau Town Hall, 1607 Second Avenue in Wausau. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss applying for a grant under the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant for the FFY 2018 funding cycle.

The Town of Wausau will hold a Fair Housing Workshop on March 8 at 5:45 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to explain the Fair Housing Ordinance for all the protected classes (race, color, familial status, handicap, national origin, religion, and sex).

The Wausau Town Council will hold a regular meeting on March 8 at 6 p.m.

Agenda: Click Here