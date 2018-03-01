Blount obit

Mrs. Annie Ruth Blount, age 85, of Jacob City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was a member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, Florida.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 3, at 1:00 P.M. at the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City with Rev. Obadiah White officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

Mrs. Blount leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Gwendolyn Wright of Jacob City; two sons: Leonard Blount and wife Annie of Chipley, and Jefferson Blount of Jacob City; one brother, Randolph Jackson of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; one sister, Agnes Williams of Jacob City; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 2, from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00P.M. at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville and the remains will be placed in the church one hour prior to the services.