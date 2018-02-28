Shields obit

Jeanette Shields, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on February 28, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Jeanette was born on March 2, 1943 in Niagara Falls, New York to George Liddle and Cathryn Cahill Liddle. She was a homemaker. She has been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1979 coming from Lockport, New York. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Cathy Pettit and Beverly Pratt; one granddaughter: Katie Rudd.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Rudd and husband Sam of Chipley, Florida, Valerie Cole and husband Fred of Bonifay, Florida; two sisters: Sharyn Mullen and husband Booie of Lockport, New York, Pat Lubera and husband Bob of Lockport, New York; grandchildren: Shelby and Amanda Clark, Dylan Rudd; great grandchildren: Caelyn and Brianna Morris.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor at 3:30 P.M. Friday, March 2, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.