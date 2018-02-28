Floral designing with KMS students

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Fifth grade students at Kate Smith Elementary School have been busy the last two weeks creating floral designs to enter in the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair which opens on March 2nd. Chipley Garden Club members were on hand to provide, not only instruction on floral designing, but everything the children would need to fashion their own designs.

In the classroom the children listened intently as Garden Club Member Beth Watford instructed them on the basics of dried and live floral design – line, transition materials, and focal point – and demonstrated step-by-step how to create a design. Once outside the children were excited to combine their imagination and the new information to work.

On Tuesday, February 20th the students made dried floral designs using plant materials collected by the garden club throughout the year. On Wednesday, February 28th students clipped and snipped their way through a trailer load of greenery creating live floral designs. All the students’ creations were judged and will be on display at the Agricultural Center during the fair.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott remarked, “Working with the children at KMS is a fun project for the garden club and the children seem to really enjoy working with natural materials and showing their creativity. Every year we are amazed by their designs!”

Working with youth is just one of the many projects of your local garden club. The next club meeting will be held at the Washington County Library at 10:30AM on Wednesday, March 7th. Visitors and new members are always welcome. If you would like further information, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.