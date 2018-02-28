Alford obit

Beverly Irene Booker Alford, 75, of Chipley, Florida was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on February 26, 2018 while in her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Born November 10, 1942 in Montezuma, GA to Joseph and Elizabeth Booker, Beverly was a loving and caring southern lady who touched the lives of all who knew her.

Beverly graduated from Bay County High School in 1960, attended Chipola Jr. College and obtained a BS in Elementary Education from Huntington College in 1963. She married Sion Augustus Alford III in 1962 and together they raised four children. She was unselfishly dedicated to her children, created memories with them, and raised them to have a passion for God, a love for reading, and taught them by her example to love others to Christ. Later she pursued her passion for teaching as an employee of Vernon Elementary School where she treated all students as her own. She was a friend, prayer warrior and “Mom” to many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Booker, and her sister, “Betty Ann” Booker. She is survived by her husband of 55 years “Gus” Alford, and four children: Jenny Alford Lobmeyer (Texas), Sion Augustus Alford IV (Texas), Tracey Alford Bethea (Colorado) and Charity Alford Coyle (Colorado), and 16 grandchildren that she adored.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Home-going Celebration for Beverly on Saturday, March 3 at 11:00 A.M. It will be held at the gravesite located in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrfcure.org or the Washington County Library (specify children’s books or programs) www.wcplfl.com.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley will be in charge of arrangements.