Morris obit

Lonnie Morris, age 89, passed from this life Sunday, February 25, 2018 at his home. He was born at Hinson Crossroads, FL on May 22, 1928 to Jay and Mittie (Hinson) Morris.

Lonnie was a retired bus driver for Washington County School Board and a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Molly (Holley) Morris, his first wife, Marie (Adams) Morris, one son, Kenneth Morris, 3 brothers, James, Wilson, and Freeman Morris.

Lonnie is survived by his son, Dewayne Morris and wife Sandi of New Brockton, AL, his daughter, Janice Taylor and husband Sam of Tampa, FL, his sister, Myrtle Wolfe of Pace, FL, and 5 grandchildren, Justin Kirkland, Brandon Kirkland, Chris Morris, Jason Morris, and Michael Morris.

Funeral service will be held 2:00P.M., Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Salem Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

