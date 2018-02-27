Dykes obit

Rita Dykes, age 66 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Rita was born on October 27, 1951 in Malta to Henry Camilleri and Lucy Edwards Camilleri. She worked as a secretary for Met Life. She has been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 33 years coming from Queens, New York. She was a part of the Democratic Party. She loved animals especially her two cats and her dog. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband: John Dykes; parents: Henry and Lucy Camilleri.

She is survived by her sister: Mary Moran of Sunny Hills, Florida; eight nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.