Chipola’s “Little Mermaid” sold out

MARIANNA—No tickets remain for the Chipola College Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs March. 1-4. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon cast the following actors in the show: Bailey Foxworth as Ariel, Brock Harris as Prince Eric, Destin Dawson as Grimsby, Chandler King as Flounder, Mary Keyton as Scuttle, Daniel Covington as King Triton, Anthony Severson as Sebastian, Tinsley Hodges as Flotsam, Nina Boyd as Jetsam, Sarah Liffick as Ursula and Caroline King as Maid. The MerSisters are: Sydney Cobb, Meghan Basford, Dianna Floyd, Olivia Wester, Karissa Mercer and Grace Wester. The Ensemble includes: Brandon Washington, Kane Keefer, Willa Wester, Irene Muriz and Jessica Kaiser.

For more information, visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.