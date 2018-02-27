Bonifay woman arrested on methamphetamine charges

A Bonifay woman is behind bars for methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop in Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop, for speeding, near the intersection of Palmer Drive and U.S. 90 in Caryville Sunday afternoon.

The driver, identified as Kevin Hammett, 51, of Bonifay, was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license for a prior DUI charge. Hammett, who is also on community control for unrelated drug charges out of Holmes County, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Hammett authorized a search of the vehicle, which resulted in deputies locating a small bag of crystal methamphetamine in a wallet belonging to the passenger. The passenger, identified as Jackie Denise Maull, 49, of Bonifay, was also in possession of a plastic straw which contained methamphetamine residue.

Maull was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.