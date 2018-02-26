WCSO seeks man wanted for fraud

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for fraud.

Trent Arthur Byrd, 27, who is also an absconder from Florida State Probation on other charges, is listed as a white male, approximately 6’3” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Trent Byrd, please contact their office immediately at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.