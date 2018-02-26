School bus crash in Holmes County

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a school bus crash occurred this morning on Steverson Road west of Guitar Lane in Holmes County. The bus was traveling west, and according to the report was traveling too fast for the roadway conditions, causing the driver to lose control.

The bus veered to the left off the roadway as it was approaching a wooden bridge, and traveled off the side of the bridge, overturning onto the drivers side.

There were 30 passengers that were transported by another bus to Doctors Memorial, some having minor injuries.

The driver, Amanda Stephens, age 29 of Caryville, was also reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Doctors Memorial.