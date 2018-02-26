Jennings obit

Harry Lee Jennings, age 71 of Farmington, Illinois, passed from this life on February 23, 2018 at his daughter’s home in Chipley, Florida.

Harry was born on April 22, 1946 in Peoria, Illinois to Harry Lee Jennings Sr. and Allene Abel Jennings. He worked in the construction industry. He was known as a good mentor and friend to those who knew him. He loved spending his time in the outdoors hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Vicki Jennings of Farmington, Illinois; son: Brian Jennings and wife Maria of Nunnelly, Tennessee; daughter: Anissa Western and husband Byron of Chipley, Florida; brother: Key West Jennings of Hanna City, Illinois; seven grandchildren: Josh Jackson, Victoria Jennings, Cole Western, Shadow Jennings, Chase Western, Patience Jennings, and Gracie Jennings.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.