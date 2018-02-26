Harrell obit

Sandra Gayle Retherford Harrell, age 58, passed from this life on February 25, 2018 at Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ozark, Alabama.

Sandra was born on August 27, 1959 in Union Springs, Alabama to Lenard and Inez Flippo Retherford. She worked as a seamstress. She was an avid music fan and enjoyed decorating, gardening, and rooting for the Florida Gators. Those who knew her will remember her as an all around fun person to be around.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Harrell of Chipley, Florida; son: Jonothan Curtain of New Hampshire; daughters: Christina Curtain Houston of Georgia, Kim Curtain of North Carolina; brother: Johnny Retherford of Selma, Alabama; sister: Donna Case of Bellview, Nebraska; step-mother: Audrey Retherford of Bellview, Nebraska; eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 2P.M. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Johnny Retherford officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.