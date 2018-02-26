Boyett obit

Mr. Willie Walter Boyett, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 24, 2018 at his home. He was born September 19, 1933 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Pete and Gypsie Hall Boyett.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyett was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Shouppe Boyett and one brother, Lawrence Boyett.

Mr. Boyett is survived by one son, Wayne Boyett and wife Karin of Panama City Beach, FL; one daughter, Beverly Ann Boyett of Seminole, TX; two brothers, Pete Boyett, Jr. of Bonifay, FL and Ellie B. Boyett and wife Linda of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Retha Mae Day of Homerville, GA; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 3, 2018, in the Bonifay Cemetery with military honors. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.